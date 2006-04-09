Crucell to divest Graub veterinary unit

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV says that it has reached agreement on the sale of all its shares in the veterinary pharmaceuticals production company Dr E Graub AG. The company will become a subsidiary of Vetinvest GmbH, a German company investing in the field of veterinary medicines. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dr E Graub was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss vaccine group Berna Biotech, which Crucell recently acquired (Marketletters passim).