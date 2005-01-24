Cryptome's CROO1 shows promise

Melbourne, Australia-based drug discovery group Cryptome Pharmaceuticals is steadily advancing towards the commercialization of its candidate anti-thrombotic drug, CR001, following positive results from animal studies which showed the agent significantly reduced blood clotting within minutes of administration.

In the trial, which received a A$1.95 million ($1.48 million) AusIndustry R&D grant, five guinea pigs were treated with the agent, a naturally-occurring fragment of a human protein, while five were treated with the carrier solution only. The results demonstrated that CR001 delayed the coagulation of blood around 55% within five minutes of administration, the firm said.