Crystalys Therapeutics

Its lead program is dotinurad, a once-daily oral therapy that lowers uric acid levels by blocking reabsorption in the kidney. The medicine is already approved in parts of Asia, including Japan and China, and Crystalys is working to expand its use through global late-stage clinical trials.

In September 2025, the company launched with a $205 million Series A financing. The round was led by Novo Holdings, SR One, and Catalys Pacific, with additional participation from other investors. The funds are being used to advance Phase III trials of dotinurad, establish operations, and support long-term growth.

The clinical program includes a Phase III trial comparing dotinurad to the current standard therapy, allopurinol, in patients with tophaceous gout. Results from this study are intended to support regulatory submissions outside Asia. Crystalys also holds the intellectual property rights to dotinurad, following the transfer of assets previously associated with Urica Therapeutics.