CSG clears Ph III of Keryx' oral sulodexide

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals says that, following the safety evaluation of the first interim analysis from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial of KRX-101 (sulodexide) in around 150 patients, the Collaborative Study Group, the world's largest renal clinical trial organization, has recommended that the firm proceed to the Phase III portion of its development program of the agent for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy.

Consequently, the New York, USA-based group is expecting to commence its pivotal program, which includes Phase III and Phase IV evaluation of KRX-101, a first-in-class oral heparinoid compound, in patients with micro and macro albuminuria within the next three months, it said.