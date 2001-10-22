CSL expects strong year

CSL of Australia, a maker of vaccines and blood-plasma products, ispredicting a further year of strong growth, with managing director Brian McNamee noting that "the US terrorist attacks would have hurt most businesses, but our sector is one that is going to be least affected." He said the contribution from ZLB, the blood plasma division acquired from the Swiss Red Cross last year (Marketletter June 19, 2000), will boost earnings.
