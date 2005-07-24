CT's acne drug Zyflo fails in Ph II trial

Critical Therapeutics of the USA says that data from a recent Phase II trial of its Zyflo Filmtab (zileuton) in patients with moderate-to-severe inflammatory facial acne did not show statistical significance in its primary efficacy endpoint. The group's shares closed down 2.8% at $6.90 following the news on July 14.

Results showed that patients receiving zileuton, which works via inhibition of the enzyme 5 lipoxygenase (5-LO), exhibited positive responses to therapy and a trend toward significance in certain endpoints, but these did not reach statistical significance when compared to the control arm.