CT signs zileuton CR promotion deal with DEY

The UK's SkyePharma says that its partner for asthma drug zileuton CR, Critical Therapeutics, has entered into a co-promotion agreement with DEY, an affiliate of Germany's Merck KGaA. This means that a combined sales force of 240 representatives will be available to promote the agent, once it receives approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, which is reviewing the New Drug Application with a May 31 action date.