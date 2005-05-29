Curagen and TopoT publish strong Ph I results for PXD101

Danish/UK firm TopoTarget AS and US genomic-based drugmaker CuraGen Corp says that preliminary Phase I data on PXD101, a small-molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, suggests that it is well-tolerated following oral or intravenous administration.

This Phase I open-label study was designed to determine the safety, maximum-tolerated dose, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the agent, as well as its initial oral pharmacodynamic profile.