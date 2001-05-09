CuraGen finds potential cancer, heart and kidney disease drug

CuraGen has discovered a new platelet-derived growth factor, namedPDGF-D, which occurs naturally in the human body and, the firm says, may have broader applications as a therapeutic due to its unique cellular activity and biochemical properties. The company is also evaluating fully-human monoclonal antibodies for inhibiting the function of this protein, with the aim of treating cancer, as well as cardiovascular and kidney diseases.
