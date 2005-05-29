CuraGen's Velafermin is tolerated in OM

CuraGen Corp of the USA has reported good tolerability data from a Phase I single-dose study of velafermin (CG53135) for the prevention of oral mucositis in patients receiving high-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The final results of this trial suggest that velafermin is well-tolerated following intravenous administration with data supporting the firm's ongoing Phase II trial and its strategy of investigating a single dose of the drug for the prevention of OM.