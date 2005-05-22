CuraGen/TopoTarget sign R&D deal with NCI

USA-based CuraGen Corp and Danish/UK oncology drugmaker TopoTarget AS have signed a cooperative R&D agreement with the Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis at the US National Cancer Institute relating to their co-developed candidate PXD101, a histone deacetylase inhibitor.

The agent, which is being developed for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers, is currently in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced multiple myeloma.