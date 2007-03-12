Curidium's Homomatrix defines schizoid subgroups

The UK's Curidium Medica has discovered four unique and statistically-significantly different subgroups of schizophrenia/bipolar disorder patients based on their gene expression profiles, which they hope could one day be used to define patients for more effective, targeted therapy.

Using its proprietary Homomatrix test, Curidium analyzed the gene expression of post mortem brains of 64 schizophrenic/bipolar disorder patients and matched controls, which were the result of a genome-wide screening of more than 22,000 gene probes using the Affymetrix Genechip technology, conducted by the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Centre.

Each patient/control was a member of only one of the four subgroups and each subgroup was associated with a unique and statistically-significant difference in the finite number of genes, the firm stated, noting that the genes identified in each subgroup include known and novel drug targets.