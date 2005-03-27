Curis gets milestone from Wyeth alliance

Curis, a therapeutic drug development company, says that it has achieved a development milestone under a collaboration with one of its corporate partners, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

The milestone is based on the two companies' continued progress in preclinical development of Hedgehog pathway agonists for the treatment of stroke and neurological and other disorders. The milestone will trigger a modest, undisclosed, payment from Wyeth to Curis in accordance with the terms of their 2004 agreement.