Curis' OP-1 Implant cleared in EU

The European Commission has approved Curis/Stryker's OP-1 Implant(osteogenic protein-1) for the treatment of non-union fractures of the tibia of at least nine months' duration, secondary to trauma, in skeletally-mature patients in whom previous autografts have been unsuccessful or unfeasible. The European Union approval is the second for the product, which has already been registered in Australia, and Stryker says it plans to launch OP-1 in the EU in the third quarter of 2001.