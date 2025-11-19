CURRENCY AND CHARGES IMPACT 1993 US RESULTS

The strength of the US dollar has had an unfavorable effect on the majority of US pharmaceutical companies in 1993. Restructuring charges and provisions for litigation have also played a part in slowing down growth of some of the pharmaceutical and chemical companies featured this week in the Marketletter's 1993 financial results table.
- Alza Corporation's net income for 1993 declined over 36% compared with 1992 levels, and a loss was posted in the fourth quarter of the year. This was attributed to a one-time fourth-quarter write-off of $28.1 million relating to manufacturing activities, and also to accounting changes. It was noted that net sales, amounting to $6.77 million in the fourth quarter and $53.6 million for the full year, were notably lower (down 67.3% in the quarter and 28.9% down in the full year) due to a substantial decrease in shipments of Nicoderm, the smoking cessation system, and the one-time write-off.
- Dow Chemical posted a loss in the fourth quarter of 1993 because it has made provision for litigation against one of its companies, Dow Corning, a manufacturer of breast implants. However, the $48 million loss for the 1993 fourth quarter was an improvement on the loss of $250 million announced in the fourth quarter of 1992.
