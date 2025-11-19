Wednesday 19 November 2025

CURRENCY AND CHARGES IMPACT 1993 US RESULTS

7 February 1994

The strength of the US dollar has had an unfavorable effect on the majority of US pharmaceutical companies in 1993. Restructuring charges and provisions for litigation have also played a part in slowing down growth of some of the pharmaceutical and chemical companies featured this week in the Marketletter's 1993 financial results table.

- Alza Corporation's net income for 1993 declined over 36% compared with 1992 levels, and a loss was posted in the fourth quarter of the year. This was attributed to a one-time fourth-quarter write-off of $28.1 million relating to manufacturing activities, and also to accounting changes. It was noted that net sales, amounting to $6.77 million in the fourth quarter and $53.6 million for the full year, were notably lower (down 67.3% in the quarter and 28.9% down in the full year) due to a substantial decrease in shipments of Nicoderm, the smoking cessation system, and the one-time write-off.

- Dow Chemical posted a loss in the fourth quarter of 1993 because it has made provision for litigation against one of its companies, Dow Corning, a manufacturer of breast implants. However, the $48 million loss for the 1993 fourth quarter was an improvement on the loss of $250 million announced in the fourth quarter of 1992.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze