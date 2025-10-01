Currency Impact Hits Novo Nordisk

Consolidated sales at Danish firm Novo Nordisk were strongly affected by currency influences in 1995, rising 1% to 13.7 billion Danish kroner ($2.4 billion). Measured in local currencies, the increase was 11%. Operating income was also impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations, amounting to just over 2 billion kroner in 1995, a rise of 1%. Had exchange rates remained constant, the increase would have been 20%, according to the firm.

Pretax profits for the year were 2.1 billion kroner, up 12%, and net income advanced 9% to 1.6 billion kroner.

Novo Nordisk's health care business achieved sales of 9.9 billion kroner, up 8%. This primarily reflects changes in volume/product mix, said the firm, which affected sales positively by 14%. Currency movements had a negative impact of around 6%.