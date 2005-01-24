Cutting Edge studies Rx co-promo deals, launch budgets

Launch marketing for pharmaceutical blockbusters may total upwards of $400 or $500 million, yet only $30-$40 million may be put into the same set of tasks for smaller drugs, according to a new study from Cutting Edge Information.

Pharmaceutical Product Commercialization: Phase III to Post-Launch Resource Allocation, shows how 16 different brands budgeted and staffed their marketing teams in the period around product launch. Spending varied widely across the 16 brands, it found; blockbusters enjoy huge budgets but brand teams for the report's nine mid-sized and niche drugs had to make do with relatively limited resources.