CV Thera/Astellas's regadenoson meets Ph III endpoint

The USA's CV Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma US, a division of the Japanese drugmaker Astellas have reported that the first of two pivotal Phase III studies of their myocadial perfusion imaging agent regadenoson met its primary endpoint.
This was achieved by showing, with 95% confidence, that myocardial perfusion imaging studies conducted with regadenoson were comparable to trials conducted with Adenoscan, the leading agent for MPI studies in the USA, marketed by Astellas.
