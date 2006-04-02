Saturday 8 November 2025

CV Thera launches Ranexa in USA

2 April 2006

California, USA-based CV Therapeutics says it is promoting Ranexa (ranolazine extended-release tablets) to cardiology specialists in the USA, in addition to making the product available in pharmacies. The drug, which is approved as a second-line treatment for chronic angina, mediates its effects by prolonging the QT interval of the heartbeat and, as such, is reserved for use in patients who have not had an adequate response to other products.

The launch follows a delay in the approval of the drug in the USA after the Food and Drug Administration requested additional safety data in December 2003. In August of last year (Marketletter August 8, 2005), the company submitted an amendment to its New Drug Application restricting the products usage to a specific cardiac patient group.

CV Therapeutics' chairman, Louis Lange, said that the launch of Ranexa represented the first new treatment for chronic angina in the last 20 years. Approximately 6.5 million US citizens suffer from chronic angina, with 400,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

