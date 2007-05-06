Tuesday 11 March 2025

CV Thera narrows 1st-qtr 2007 loss to $55.1M

6 May 2007

USA-based CV Therapeutics reported a first-quarter 2007 net loss of $55.1 million, or $0.93 per share, versus $70.5 million, or $1.57 per share, for the same quarter in 2006, as the firm recorded net product sales of $12.0 million from its key product Ranexa (ranolazine extended-release tablets), which represents an increase of 33% on last year. The agent received US approval on January 27, 2006, and entered the market in March last year.

During the period, the Palo Alto, California-based firm recorded earnings of $15.3 million, up 200%, which consisted of Ranexa income and $3.3 million of collaborative research revenue. Collaborative research income primarily consists of payments for development activities on the drug candidate regadenoson, a potential pharmacologic stress agent in myocardial perfusion imaging studies, from a collaborative partner, as well as the amortization of up-front payments earned.

CV's total costs and expenses were $71.2 million vs $76.2 million due to lower marketing expenses as the company no longer co-promotes Aceon (perindopril), as well as lower R&D expenses resulting from lower clinical trial expenses related to the completion of the MERLIN TIMI-36 study of Ranexa and a reduction in R&D on regadenoson, offset in part by higher personnel-related expenses for development and for sales and marketing.

