CV Thera's asthma drug candidate enters Ph I

CV Therapeutics has initiated a clinical program for its drug candidate CVT-6883, a selective, potent and orally-available A2B-adenosine receptor antagonist, intended to treat asthma with a once-daily dose.
According to the Palo Alto, USA-headquartered firm, the receptor may limit or prevent mast cell degranulation, which in turn, may lead to bronchoconstriction and the inflammatory process associated with asthma and cardiopulmonary disease, so that CVT-6883 could potentially offer a new therapeutic approach to the disease.
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