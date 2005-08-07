CV Therapeutics amends its NDA on Ranexa

US drugmaker CV Therapeutics has submitted an amendment to its New Drug Application for itrs drug candidate Ranexa (ranolazine) to the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval for the treatment of chronic angina in a restricted patient population.

This is intended to provide a complete response to the approvable letter received in October 2003, based on results from the recently-completed Evaluation of Ranolazine In Chronic Angina study, which was conducted under the FDA's special protocol assessment process and met its primary endpoint. If approved, the NDA could enable the potential launch of Ranexa in a restricted patient population in the first half of next year.