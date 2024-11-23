CV Therapeutics And Biogen Begin CVT-124 Phase II

- CV Therapeutics and Biogen have begun a Phase II study with theselective adenosine A(1)-antagonist, CVT-124, in patients with congestive heart failure. Around 18-24 patients will be enrolled on the trial, which is expected to be completed later this year. The companies say that CVT-124 may be used in the treatment of edema associated with CHF, and may be particularly useful in patients who are resistant to current therapies or who have renal impairment.