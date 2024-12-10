Tuesday 10 December 2024

CV Therapeutics: Ph III Ranazoline Trial

15 October 1997

- CV Therapeutics has started a Phase III trial of its drug ranazolinein patients with angina. Phase I and II trials demonstrated that the oral drug is well-tolerated and significantly improved performance on exercise treadmill tests.

