CV Therapeutics third-quarter loss widens

CV Therapeutics has posted a net loss of $18.8 million, or $0.85 pershare, for the third quarter of 2001, representing increases of 84.3% and 57.4% respectively, compared with the like, year-earlier period. Operating expenses rose to $23.8 million from $12.4 million, mainly due to R&D costs associated with the company's ranolazine and CVT-510 clinical programs.
CV posted collaborative revenues for the quarter of $2.9 million, up from $500,000 last year.
