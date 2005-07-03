CV Therapeutics to sell 7.3M shares

California, USA-based CV Therapeutics says that it has agreed to sell 7.3 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $21.60 per share in a public offering. All of the shares are being offered by the company, which has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1,050,000 shares to cover over-allotments.
Concurrent with this agreement, CV has said it will sell $130.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2013 in a public offering. It has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $19.5 million of notes to cover over-allotments. The transactions are expected to close on or about July 1.
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