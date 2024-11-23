Cyanotech See Huge Increases In Sales

- Cyanotech of the USA said fourth-quarter sales almost doubled from $1.2 million in 1995 to $2.1 million in 1996. Net income rose 193% to $2.5 million, and earnings per share increased from $0.02 to $0.05, a rise of 150%. For fiscal 1996, sales improved by 95%, from $4.2 million to $8.1 million, with a 226% increase in net income, from $0.88 million in 1995 to $2.5 million. It earned $0.17 per share in comparison to $0.05 per share in fiscal 1995.
