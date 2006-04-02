Cymbalta performs well in anxiety study

US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co says that the results of a trial of its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine), used in the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder, show that the product significantly reduce core anxiety symptoms. The results were presented at the Anxiety Disorders Association of America annual Conference, held in Miami, Florida, on March 25th.

The study, which was a nine-week examination of the product's efficacy in the treatment of the condition, enrolled around 500 patients who were randomly assigned either a 60mg or 120mg dose of the drug or placebo. The primary endpoint was an improvement in anxiety symptoms as measured on the Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA). Secondary measures included measurement of associated pain which was achieved using a visual analog scale.

The trial data showed that Cymbalta improved symptoms such as anxious mood, fears and tension 51% in both the treatment groups in comparison with a 31% improvement in those subjects given placebo. In addition, the drug reduced overall pain 41% and 37%, respectively versus a 16% reduction seen with placebo.