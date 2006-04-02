Cymbalta performs well in anxiety study

US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co says that the results of a trial of its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine), used in the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder, show that the product significantly reduce core anxiety symptoms. The results were presented at the Anxiety Disorders Association of America annual Conference, held in Miami, Florida, on March 25th.
The study, which was a nine-week examination of the product's efficacy in the treatment of the condition, enrolled around 500 patients who were randomly assigned either a 60mg or 120mg dose of the drug or placebo. The primary endpoint was an improvement in anxiety symptoms as measured on the Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA). Secondary measures included measurement of associated pain which was achieved using a visual analog scale.
The trial data showed that Cymbalta improved symptoms such as anxious mood, fears and tension 51% in both the treatment groups in comparison with a 31% improvement in those subjects given placebo. In addition, the drug reduced overall pain 41% and 37%, respectively versus a 16% reduction seen with placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze