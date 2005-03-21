Cyprotex' 2004 gross profit doubles

UK-based pharmacokinetic information and technology provider Cyprotex saw its annual gross profits more than double in 2004, to L1.7 million ($3.2 million) from L0.8 million, mainly boosted by expansion in its client base. The firm's single largest contract contributed a sizeable 14% of total annual revenues.

Loss on ordinary activity after taxation for 2004 was L1.2 million, down from a loss of L1.8 million in 2003, representing a year-on-year reduction of over 30%.

The company cites 2004 as a watershed period in which it shifted its services to high-throughput Cloe Screen assays and found market acceptance for its predictive computational abilities. Following the opening of its sales office in North America, Cyprotex saw its client base more than double. In 2005, the company expects to outpace the growth of its sector.