Cyprus: 25% Rx price cut

The government of Cyprus' new drug pricing policy took effect at the start of March and it will, by basing prices on the average in four European Union member states, reduce average prices by around 25%.
The country's association of drug importers has complained that its members were only told about the new policy a few weeks ago, and has called for a six-month transition for them to dispose of existing stocks at the old prices.
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