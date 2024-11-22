CYPRUS HEALTHCARE SPENDING

Health care spending in Cyprus as a proportion of Gross National Pro-duct increased to 4.1% in 1990 from 2.2% in 1980, says a local report, quoted by the Cyprus News Agency.The report added that there were 476 patients per doctor in 1990, compared with 482 in 1989, 908 in 1980 and 1,201 in 1970. The bed occupancy rate in Cypriot hospitals during 1990 was 74.4% as against 71.6% in 1989.
