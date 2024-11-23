Cytel Regains Rights To Cardiovascular Candidate CY1748

Pharmacia & Upjohn has decided not to proceed with the development ofCY1748, Cytel Corp's drug candidate for treating deep vein thrombosis. As a result, Cytel says it intends to seek another commercial partner to sponsor the clinical development of CY1748.
Cytel adds that P&U's decision was based on the outcome of a strategic review of its consolidated development pipeline, and does not reflect any negative preclinical data with respect to the compound's potential safety or efficacy. "Obviously, we were disappointed to learn about P&U's decision," commented Cytel's executive vice president and chief operating officer Robert Roe, "but we also understand that mergers necessitate realignment of development priorities."
CY1748 is a humanized monoclonal antibody specific for P-selection adhesion molecules on platelets. By inhibiting the interaction of platelets with neutrophils, it has been shown in preclinical animal models to reduce the formation of blood clots in veins.
