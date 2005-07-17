Cytheris starts two Phase I trial of HIV drug

Paris, France-based biopharmaceutical group Cytheris, which focuses on immunomodulation, has initiated two new Phase I clinical studies with its lead compound, a recombinant interleukin-7 (rIL-7), in patients with HIV. According to the firm, the agent is a pivotal growth factor with unique properties to reconstitute the immune system and boost global and specific immune response.
The first multicenter study is being conducted in the USA with the National Institutes of Health AIDS Clinical Trials Group, in which the first patients have been enrolled. The second trial will take place in France in five different clinical centers in the Paris area, and is scheduled to commence in September.
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