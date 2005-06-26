Cytochemia to market Striant in Germany

Ardana, an emerging Scotland-based drugmaker focused on reproductive health, has signed an agreement granting Germany's Cytochemia AG the domestic marketing rights to Striant SR, its mucoadhesive buccal testosterone replacement therapy for primary and secondary male hypogonadism.
Cytochemia expects to launch this first-to-market buccal adhesive tablet on the German market later this year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Ardana will receive an upfront payment and ongoing revenues for the supply of the product. According to the UK firm, Cytochemia has considerable experience in Germany selling to relevant specialists through its targeted sales force.
