Cytochroma expands alliance with Allergan

30 July 2001

Cytochroma of Canada has extended its research collaboration with theUSA's Allergan in the area of retinoic acid metabolism for up to three years. The revised deal includes provisions for additional milestone payments and increased royalty streams on product sales, but other financial details have not been disclosed.

The collaboration centers on research into two key cytochrome P450 enzymes, CYP26A and CYP26B, which are responsible for the metabolism of retinoic acid in humans. The initial phase of the partnership has already yielded a small library of selective inhibitors of the two enzymes, several of which have shown promise in early-stage testing in various research models. The lead compounds are now poised to enter full preclinical development for dermatological applications, such as acne, psoriasis and photo-aging.

