Cytochroma initiates Ph II trial of CTA018

Canadian drugmaker Cytochroma has initiated recruitment of patients with chronic plaque psoriasis for a Phase II clinical trial with its drug candidate CTA018 cream, a novel vitamin D analog with a dual mechanism of action designed to be both a strong activator of the vitamin D signaling pathway and a potent inhibitor of CYP24 (the enzyme responsible for the catabolism of vitamin D).
Patients in the Phase II multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group comparative study will be placed into one of four separate dosing groups comprised of three different concentrations of CTA018 and corresponding cream base (vehicle control). The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial will be the Physician Static Global Assessment.
