Cytogen 3rd quarter results

- Cytogen posted revenues for the 1995 third quarter of $2.8 million, for the nine-month period they were $4.3 million; both periods increased substantially due to a one-time licensing fee. The third-quarter net loss was $3.9 million or $0.12, down from $8 million, and in the first nine months it increased from $21.1 million last year to $37.1 million or $1.20.
