CYTOGEN BUYS BACK ONCOSCINT RIGHTS

Cytogen has tentatively agreed to buy back US marketing rights to OncoScint CR/OV, its diagnostic cancer-imaging agent for colorectal and ovarian tumors. Terms of the potential deal with Knoll Pharmaceuticals were not disclosed.

Cytogen said that it is already holding talks with other potential marketing partners. First quarter earnings for the agent, which was launched in 1993, continue to be "unacceptably low," according to company president Thomas McKearn, who said in a letter to shareholders that Cytogen is prepared to commit the time and resources needed to bring these new types of products to market and realize the potential which he feels nuclear oncology holds.

Cytogen achieved just $2 million in revenues from the product last year, its first year on the market, instead of the $20 million that Wall Street has expected. This prompted the company to take a $1.3 million charge in the third quarter.