Cytogen Gets Further OncoScint Approval

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental product license application for Cytogen's cancer imaging agent OncoScint CR/OV (satumomab pendetide), which expands the indications for the product to include repeat administration. OncoScint CR/OV is used to assist in the surgical and nonsurgical management of tumors by detecting disease foci which may be missed using other approaches.

OncoScint CR/OV was originally approved as an imaging agent for colorectal and ovarian cancer in December 1992, but at that time repeat administration was not recommended because of the danger of human-antimouse-antibody (HAMA) reactions. The new approval now means that provided patients are HAMA-negative, they can be retested to check for tumor recurrence.

In clinical trials, it was found that approximately 60% of patients who received OncoScint CR/OV are HAMA-negative four to six months after initial infusion, and so are eligible for re-imaging. HAMA is not associated with any adverse events, says Cytogen, but can have detrimental effects on the quality and accuracy of subsequent scans.