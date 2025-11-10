Cytogen Gets Further OncoScint Approval

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental product license application for Cytogen's cancer imaging agent OncoScint CR/OV (satumomab pendetide), which expands the indications for the product to include repeat administration. OncoScint CR/OV is used to assist in the surgical and nonsurgical management of tumors by detecting disease foci which may be missed using other approaches.
OncoScint CR/OV was originally approved as an imaging agent for colorectal and ovarian cancer in December 1992, but at that time repeat administration was not recommended because of the danger of human-antimouse-antibody (HAMA) reactions. The new approval now means that provided patients are HAMA-negative, they can be retested to check for tumor recurrence.
In clinical trials, it was found that approximately 60% of patients who received OncoScint CR/OV are HAMA-negative four to six months after initial infusion, and so are eligible for re-imaging. HAMA is not associated with any adverse events, says Cytogen, but can have detrimental effects on the quality and accuracy of subsequent scans.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze