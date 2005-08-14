Cytogen's 2nd qtr loss widens 75%

Cytogen, a US biopharmaceutical firm, says that, in the first quarter of 2005, its net loss amounted to $7.7 million, growing 75% on the like, year-ago period, reflecting the implementation of new marketing initiatives and expansion of its sales force, which was largely completed in January.
Sales of Quadramet (samarium Sm-153 lexidronam injection), the firm's flagship product for pain reilef in metastatic bone disease, rose 33% to $2.2 million, while income from the monoclonal antibody imaging agent Prostascint (capromab pendetide) dropped 60% to $1.9 million, primarily due to changes in distributor buying patterns observed in the second quarter of 2004. Total product revenues reached $4.1 million for the period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.7, up 37%, and R&D costs totaled $1.4 million, a rise of 158% largely driven by new clinical development initiatives for both of Cytogen's key products.
