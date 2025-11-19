Cytogen's ProstaScint trials

- In a trial involving 217 patients with known prostate cancer and negative or equivocal CT/-MRI scans for lymph node involvement, Cytogen's ProstaScint, a labelled monoclonal antibody that binds to a particular antigen on the surface of malignant prostate tumors, has shown 90% efficacy in localizing prostatic tumors and also detected metastases in 51 patients, according to the company, which presented its findings at the annual meeting for the Society of Nuclear Medicine. Cytogen also reported an 80% specificity of the agent to target the tumor.