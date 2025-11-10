Cytogen Submits NDA In USA For Quadramet

US drugmaker Cytogen Corp has filed a New Drug Application for Quadramet (samarium-EDTMP), an agent developed for the treatment of chronic and severe pain linked with metastatic bone cancer. The product is a radiopharmaceutical based on the isotope samarium-153, which targets actively forming bone and concentrates in areas invaded by cancer cells.

Cytogen has already announced that it is licensing the US manufacturing and marketing rights to Quadramet to DuPont Merck, while retaining rights to copromote the drug. The NDA includes data from about 500 patients, of whom 100 have been treated with multiple doses of the product.