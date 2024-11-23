Cytokine Sciences Complete Asset Take Over Of Innovative Therapeutics

- EntreMed says that its subsidiary, Cytokine Sciences, has completed the asset acquisition of Innovative Therapeutics. Entre-Med owns 85% of Cytokine Sciences after issuing 15% of its common stock to pay for the acquisition. EntreMed is also to give $250,000 to Cytokine, and to fund research with a lump sum of $1.6 million, for the first two years of the agreement. EntreMed already holds the worldwide rights to ITI's herpes-specific immune factor.