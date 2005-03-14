Cytokinetics selects heart failure drug candidate

US firm Cytokinetics says that it has recently selected a compound arising from its heart failure drug discovery program for development. The selected compound, which is not identified, is currently in preclinical studies. Based on the successful completion of this program, the company intends to submit a regulatory filing for the initiation of first-time-in-human clinical studies in 2005.
Cytokinetics' heart failure program focuses on the discovery and development of small molecules that directly activate cardiac myosin, a cytoskeletal protein that drives cardiac muscle contractility. This mechanism of action results in increased cardiac contractility without increasing intracellular calcium or inhibiting phosphodiesterase activity, which are properties of existing pharmaceuticals that may be associated with adverse clinical effects in heart failure patients. Cardiac myosin activators represent a potential next-generation approach to the treatment of acute and chronic congestive heart failure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze