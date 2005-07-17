Cytomics discovers anticancer UPP molecules

Cytomics Systems, a French biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecules that control the intracellular degradation of proteins, has identified agents able to inhibit the in vitro proliferation of human cancer cells.

According to the Paris-headquartered firm, these molecules act on the non-catalytic activities of the proteasome and represent a new-generation of proteasome inhibitors with the potential to create new therapies for use in the fight against cancer.