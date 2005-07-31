CytRx arimoclomal Ph II trial placed on hold

Los Angeles, California, USA-based CytRx Corp says that, in response to an Investigational New Drug Application filed with the Food and Drug Administration for a planned Phase II clinical trial of arimoclomol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease, the agency has verbally informed the company that the trial has been placed on clinical hold pending review of additional information to be provided by CytRx.

"We appreciate the FDA's consideration in carefully reviewing our IND and intend to work diligently with them to address any questions that they may have so that this important study can proceed," stated Steven Kriegsman, the firm's chief executive. He added that the group is "committed to advancing our clinical studies in Lou Gehrig's disease, for which there currently is no effective therapeutic treatment."