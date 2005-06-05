CytRx files arimoclomol IND for ALS

CytRx Corp of the USA has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for arimoclomol as a therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease. The firm says it hopes to initiate Phase II clinical evaluation of the drug in June.

Steven Kriegsman, the firm's chief executive, commented: "we are hopeful that, due to the lack of an effective therapeutic treatment for this fatal disease and the recent designation of arimoclomol by the FDA as an orphan drug, the completion of a successful Phase II program demonstrating efficacy in Lou Gehrig's disease might be sufficient to enable us to submit a New Drug Application for the marketing of arimoclomol."