CytRx in licensing deal with Cold Spring Harbor

CytRx Corp says that its majority-owned subsidiary, RXi Pharmaceuticals, has secured a non-exclusive, worldwide research and therapeutic license from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory to its short hairpin RNAi technology (shRNAi). The licensed technology potentially allows for the more efficient triggering of RNA interference and includes the use of short hairpin RNAis either delivered as RNA compositions or encoded by DNA constructs. Patents covering this technology are currently pending. Financial terms were not disclosed for competitive reasons.

"With this license for all human therapeutic areas, we gain the well-validated advantage of shRNAi