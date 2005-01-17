CytRx' iroxanadine shows promise

Los Angeles, USA-headquartered biopharmaceutical R&D company CytRx Corp says that recently-published scientific data demonstrates that its oral drug candidate, iroxanadine, may help to reduce oxidative damage to blood vessels after heart attack and stroke.
In an in vitro cellular model system of ischemia followed by reperfusion (restoration of oxygen supply), researchers, collaborating with Biorex R&D Co (from which it acquired the candidate), showed that iroxanadine protects the human endothelial cells that line the walls of blood vessels, most likely through the expression of "chaperone" proteins which repair or degrade damaged proteins, the group noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze