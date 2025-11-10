CytRx Told Not To Push On With RheothRx Trial

Based on an initial review, the Steering Committee overseeing the clinical trials of CytRx's RheothRX (poloxamer 188) injection, a non-ionic block copolymer for the treatment of myocardial infarction, has told investigators, monitors and triallists that data from stage 1 of the Phase II/III CORE (Collaborative Organization for RheothRx Evaluation) is not sufficient to make a decision to proceed quickly to the second stage of the trial. The drug is being evaluated as a monotherapy and as an adjunct to thrombolytic treatment.

The Steering Committee did not disclose the findings of the preliminary evaluation of the trial but noted that there are still important data outstanding. The group went on to say that additional data processing, validation of clinical outcome events and further analyses of results are still planned. CytRx was informed of the recommendation by its licensee Glaxo Wellcome.

Previous Phase II studies have indicated that the drug, which is designed to increase microvascular blood flow, block leukocyte adhesion and accumulation and increase the effect of thrombolytic drugs, is able to reduce infarct size by 38% when used as an adjunct to thrombolytic treatment (with either streptokinase or tissue plasminogen activator) in patients following a myocardial infarction. RheothRx has also shown promise in treating acute sickle cell crisis and improving the effectiveness of certain cancer chemotherapies, according to the company.